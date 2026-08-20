Drug peddler arrested with 161 narcotic tablets, cough syrup in Assam's Hatsingimari
Kharuabandha Police arrested Nurul Asid during an anti-drug operation in Hatsingimari. The seizure of 161 narcotic tablets and cough syrup has prompted further investigation into the supply network.
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Story highlights
- Police launched the operation in Kharuabandha area of Hatsingimari town
- Police identified the accused as Nurul Asid after the seizure
- Officers recovered narcotic tablets along with a bottle of cough syrup
Kharuabandha Police conducted an anti-drug operation in Assam's Hatsingimari and arrested a suspected drug peddler with narcotic substances.
The arrested accused has been identified as Nurul Asid.
According to police, 161 narcotic tablets and a bottle of cough syrup were recovered from his possession during the operation.
The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized substances and identify any others involved in the alleged drug supply network.
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