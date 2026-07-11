Drug peddler arrested with 9 grams of suspected heroin in Guwahati

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 9 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation carried out by Guwahati Police.

During the raid, police also seized a scooter and a mobile phone, believed to have been used in connection with the alleged drug trafficking activity.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the suspected narcotics and identify others linked to the network.

The arrest comes as Guwahati Police continue to intensify anti-drug raids across the city, conducting regular operations against drug trafficking and illegal narcotics to curb the menace and dismantle supply networks.