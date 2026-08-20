Drug peddler arrested with 9.16 grams of heroin near No. 3 Railway Gate in Guwahati
Panbazar Police arrested Rajibul Rahman near No. 3 Railway Gate after an intelligence-led operation. Officers said 9.16 grams of heroin were seized, and the probe is examining the drug source and any wider links.
- Panbazar Police acted on specific intelligence before launching the operation
- The accused was identified as Rajibul Rahman, a resident of Barpeta
- Police said seven heroin vials were recovered from the suspect
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Panbazar Police Station under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate launched an operation near No. 3 Railway Gate and arrested a suspected drug peddler.
The accused has been identified as Rajibul Rahman, a resident of Barpeta.
According to police, Rahman was apprehended while allegedly carrying seven vials of heroin. The total weight of the seized contraband was recorded at 9.16 grams.
The seizure was made during the police operation following the intelligence input, and the accused was taken into custody for questioning and further legal proceedings.
Police have initiated legal action against the accused under relevant provisions of the law. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and whether the accused was connected to a larger drug trafficking network.
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