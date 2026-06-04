Drug peddler arrested with cannabis and Yaba tablets in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar

In a major anti-narcotics operation, police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of cannabis and psychotropic tablets from Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The operation was carried out in Kacharipara village, where police apprehended the accused, identified as Soleman Sheikh.

During a search of his residence, police recovered 2.746 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 400 yaba tablets, which are classified as narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Following the seizure, Soleman Sheikh was taken into custody for questioning. Police said further interrogation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and to determine whether others are involved in the trafficking network.

Authorities have registered a case and launched further investigations into the matter as part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.