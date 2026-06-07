Drug peddler arrested with heroin in Assam's Sonapur raid, Alto car seized

A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Sonapur Police Station arrested an alleged drug peddler during a targeted anti-narcotics operation carried out on June 6.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team conducted a raid at a hideout in Jugdol near the Toll Gate area and apprehended the accused, identified as Nizam Ali (29), a resident of Sonapur.

During the operation, police recovered and seized one soap box containing suspected heroin weighing 12.06 grams. An Alto car bearing registration number AS23AF5646, allegedly used in the illegal activity, was also seized.

The accused has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions of the law.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify any links to a wider drug trafficking network.