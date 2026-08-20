Drug peddler arrested with seven containers in Assam's Barpeta Road
Police arrested alleged drug peddler Mizanur Rahman in Barpeta Road and seized seven containers suspected to contain narcotics. The case is part of an intensified crackdown, with investigators tracing the substances' source and possible network links.
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Story highlights
- Police launched the operation amid intensified efforts against local drug trade
- The suspect was identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Bilasipara
- Seven containers allegedly holding narcotic substances were recovered during the raid
Barpeta Road: Police conducted an anti-drug operation in Barpeta Road and arrested a suspected drug peddler with seven containers allegedly containing narcotic substances.
The arrested accused has been identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Bilasipara.
The operation was carried out as part of intensified efforts by the police to curb the illegal drug trade in the area.
The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and source of the seized substances and identify others who may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.
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