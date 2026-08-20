Drug peddler arrested with seven containers in Assam's Barpeta Road

Barpeta Road: Police conducted an anti-drug operation in Barpeta Road and arrested a suspected drug peddler with seven containers allegedly containing narcotic substances.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Bilasipara.

The operation was carried out as part of intensified efforts by the police to curb the illegal drug trade in the area.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and source of the seized substances and identify others who may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.