Drug peddler arrested With Yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore in Assam's Patharkandi

Police have arrested an alleged drug trafficker, Enam Uddin, in Patharkandi with Yaba tablets reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore.

According to the information available, police apprehended Uddin during an operation and seized a vehicle allegedly used in connection with the drug transportation.

The recovery marks another major drug bust in Assam, with enforcement agencies continuing operations against the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances across the state.

Further details regarding the quantity of Yaba tablets seized, their source and the intended destination are awaited as the investigation continues.