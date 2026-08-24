Drug peddler arrested With Yaba tablets worth Rs 4 crore in Assam's Patharkandi
Police arrested alleged drug trafficker Enam Uddin in Patharkandi and seized Yaba tablets reportedly worth Rs 4 crore. The recovery adds to Assam's continuing crackdown on narcotics trafficking as investigators trace the consignment.
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Story highlights
- Police conducted the operation and intercepted the suspect during transit
- A vehicle allegedly linked to the transport of contraband was seized
- Officials described the recovery as another major narcotics bust in Assam
Police have arrested an alleged drug trafficker, Enam Uddin, in Patharkandi with Yaba tablets reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore.
According to the information available, police apprehended Uddin during an operation and seized a vehicle allegedly used in connection with the drug transportation.
The recovery marks another major drug bust in Assam, with enforcement agencies continuing operations against the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances across the state.
Further details regarding the quantity of Yaba tablets seized, their source and the intended destination are awaited as the investigation continues.
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