Drug peddler held in anti-narcotics operation in Assam's Dhubri

In a continued crackdown against illegal narcotics trade in the district, police apprehended an alleged drug peddler during a targeted anti-drug operation conducted in Dhubri on May 8.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Gauripur Police Station carried out a raid at Madhushaulmari area under Gauripur police jurisdiction and arrested one Balon Rai, a resident of the locality.

During the search operation, police recovered seven containers containing suspected narcotic substances weighing approximately 6.76 grams in total.

The accused was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the police station for further investigation.

Police sources said interrogation is underway to trace possible links to a wider local drug distribution network operating in the region.