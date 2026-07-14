Drug peddler held with 1,000 Yaba tablets in Guwahati joint operation

A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and Gorchuk Police Station arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 1,000 Yaba tablets during an anti-drug operation.

The accused has been identified as Maharam Ali (47), a resident of Boko.

According to police, the joint team apprehended the accused after recovering 1,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately 105 grams from his possession.

The seized contraband has been confiscated, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify other individuals who may be linked to the drug trafficking network.