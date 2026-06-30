Drug peddler held with 252 grams of suspected YABA tablets in Assam's Dhubri

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Dhubri Police on June 30 apprehended an alleged drug peddler and seized 252 grams of suspected YABA tablets during a raid carried out by the Bazar Town Outpost (TOP).

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by Sub-Inspector A. J. Rabha intercepted the suspect, identified as Fulchand Ali, son of the late Falu Sk and a resident of NC River Block 10 under Dhubri Police Station.

During the search, police recovered 12 packets containing suspected YABA tablets weighing a total of 252 grams. A keypad mobile phone, allegedly used for coordinating illegal drug transactions, was also seized from his possession.

A police official said the operation was conducted based on credible intelligence, leading to the successful interception of the alleged "hardcore drug peddler." The contraband and the mobile handset were seized on the spot.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other members of the drug trafficking network linked to the consignment.

The latest seizure is part of the ongoing crackdown by Assam Police against narcotics trafficking in the state.