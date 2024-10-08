Banderdewa Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 6.68 grams of suspected heroin in a special operation on October 7, as part of the ongoing Operation Dawn initiative.

The operation was launched following a credible tip-off, leading to swift action by a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun, Paul Jerang, and OC Kipa Hamak, under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

The arrested suspects, Gem Tama (20) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor District and Kirtan Chetry (19) from Assam’s Lakhimpur District were found in possession of heroin and a syringe in the Banderdewa market area.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act).