Drug trafficker arrested with 60 grams heroin in Guwahati; Basistha Police seize containers and mobile phone

Basistha Police launched an anti-drug operation in Guwahati and arrested an alleged drug trafficker with suspected heroin during the raid on May 14.

The accused has been identified as Monoj Chungkreng.

According to police sources, approximately 60 grams of suspected heroin were seized from his possession during the operation.

Police also recovered 56 empty containers allegedly used for storing narcotic substances along with one mobile phone from the accused.

The operation was carried out as part of the continuing crackdown by Assam Police against the illegal drug trade and narcotics trafficking in the state.

The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation, and police are probing possible links to a wider drug network operating in and around Guwahati.