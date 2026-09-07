Drug trafficker arrested with suspected drugs worth Rs 40 lakh in Assam’s Ledo

Ledo Police, in a joint operation with the 20th Assam Rifles, arrested an alleged drug trafficker and seized suspected narcotics worth around Rs 40 lakh from Malo village in Assam’s Ledo on Monday evening, September 7.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces conducted a special anti-drug operation in Malo village, during which a man identified as Yakum Hakhun, a resident of the area, was apprehended.

Police allegedly recovered suspected drugs concealed in 10 soap boxes found in his possession.

According to police sources, the accused is suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. However, the allegations are yet to be established and further investigation will determine his exact role.

The seized substances have been taken into police custody for examination. Investigators are also probing their source and whether the accused was linked to a larger drug trafficking network.

Ledo Police and security forces have been conducting regular operations against drug trafficking in Ledo and adjoining areas. Officials said such operations will be intensified in the coming days to curb the illegal trade.