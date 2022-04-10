Based on a specific input, an operation was conducted against illegal drugs trafficking by Police in Chirang district on Saturday where five drugs users were apprehended from Bengtol bazar namely-

Police identified drug traffickers namely Tonik Musahary (22 years) Patabari Lakhipur village of Amguri town and four drugs traffickers were from Runikhata namely Sanu Hajowary (22 years), Barhungkha Basumatary (24 years) Silpon Narzary (21 years), Robert Narzary (26 years).

Plastic containers with suspected heroin weighing 0.6 gram, four insulin syringe and one mobile handset were recovered from their possession. Necessary legal action is being taken in this regard.