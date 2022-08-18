In Assam’s Golaghat district, a drug peddler identified as Habib Ali (31), a resident of Islampur village with multiple murder records, fell into the trap of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with the seizure of 172 grams of heroin worth 1 lakh.

142 Bn CRPF conducted a search operation in front of the CRPF cantonment based on intelligence inputs and recovered the heroin after the arrest of the paddlers.

The CRPF has confirmed that Habib Ali was about to supply the heroin to neighbouring Nagaland. CRPF later handed over the peddler to the Merapani police along with the seized drugs.

“Our jawans were searching for the area and vehicles coming to the area. At around 1.30 pm we started our search operation and we captured a person with suspected heroin. We handed over the drugs to the Civil Police of Merapani, Golaghat district," stated Sector Commander Dilip Kumar.

It needs mention here that Habib Ali, had multiple charges of murder, theft, and dacoity registered against him in the past.

In the Golaghat district of Assam earlier, the Assam Police detained four notorious drug dealers and confiscated heroin valued at almost Rs 1 crore in the international market.