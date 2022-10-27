In a huge recovery, Assam police on October 27 seized drugs worth 4 crore and arrested two persons along the Assam-Tripura border.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin, a resident of the Nilam Bazar area, and Hussain Ahmed.

A car was raided on National Highway 8 connecting Assam Tripura in the Badarpur area and seized 621 grams of heroin.

The vehicle (As 10 D 7320) was also seized by the police. The 48 soap boxes contained intoxicants worth Rs 4 crore.

The drugs were supposed to be brought from the Burma border to the Nilam Bazar area but during the operation, two traffickers have been arrested.

Earlier on October 16, the Assam Police on October 16 seized around 2,400 kg of ganja tucked in drums along with the Assam-Tripura border. The police also apprehended two persons in this regard.