Tinsukia police seized around 25 packets of suspected brown sugar and arrested a 60-year-old man near Jagun along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in an anti-drug operation.

The arrested person has been identified as Chandra Tamang, a resident of Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, the suspected narcotics were being transported from Jairampur towards Jagun in Assam when police intercepted the accused and seized the consignment.

Jagun and Lekhapani police had reportedly been tracking the suspected drug trafficking activity based on intelligence inputs and laid a trap to intercept the consignment.

The suspected brown sugar was recovered during the operation, and police are investigating the source of the drugs and their intended destination.

The value of the seized contraband is suspected to be substantial, although its exact quantity and estimated market value are yet to be officially confirmed.

Further investigation is underway.