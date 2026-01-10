Drugs worth over Rs 8 crore seized in Assam’s Cachar, three arrested

Assam Police have seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs 8 crore in Cachar district and arrested three persons in connection with the haul, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 10.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team recovered 1.357 kg of morphine during an operation in the district. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 8.2 crore in the illegal market.

Sharing details of the operation on social media platform X, Sarma praised the Cachar police for the successful bust. “Drug peddlers, I feel you! You imported 1.357 kg morphine worth Rs 8.2 crore, only to get busted by @cacharpolice. But you forgot one simple fact: This is Assam!” the chief minister wrote.

Morphine is a non-synthetic narcotic substance derived from opium and is medically used for pain management, but its illegal trafficking is a serious offence under the law.

“Here, drugs don’t circulate; they get confiscated. Three arrested, drugs seized, business permanently closed,” Sarma added.

Police officials said legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested persons under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and network involved in the trafficking.