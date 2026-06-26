Drugs worth Rs 10.8 Cr seized in Assam's Sribhumi, one arested

Drugs worth an estimated Rs 10.8 crore were seized during an overnight operation in Assam's Sribhumi district, leading to the arrest of one person, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, June 26.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma lauded the efforts of the Sribhumi Police for intercepting the large consignment.

"Rs 10.8 crore is a heavy price to pay for crossing paths with Assam Police. Kudos to Sribhumi Police for intercepting a massive consignment during an overnight operation," the Chief Minister wrote.

He added that one person has been apprehended in connection with the seizure, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the racket.