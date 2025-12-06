Drugs worth Rs 11 crore seized in Assam, multiple peddlers arrested in Karbi Anglong, Cachar

Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 11 crore and arrested several suspected peddlers in operations conducted across Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday (December 5).

“Massive drugs haul in Assam today. From Karbi Anglong to Silchar, drug peddlers are having a run for their money as Assam Police keeps rolling out real-life Narcos episodes!” Sarma wrote in a post on X.

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The arrests and seizure are part of Assam Police’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug trade in the state, which has seen rising concern over narcotics distribution in both urban and remote areas. Officials said the coordinated operations involved careful intelligence gathering and swift action, sending a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking networks.