Assam's Special Task Force (STF) achieved a major crackdown on the drug trade, with the recovery of heroin worth Rs 2.2 crore from Sawkuchi, Guwahati.

One woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on specific intelligence, STF personnel launched an operation and recovered 278.28 grams of heroin, Rs 1,49,500 in cash, and a mobile phone from the location.

Following the operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official social media handle to confirm the operation and lauded the team's efforts in the continued fight against the narcotics menace.

The accused is currently being interrogated, and further investigations are underway to trace the network involved in the smuggling.

"STF strikes hard...Well Done team! #AssamAgainstDrugs," the Assam chief minister wrote on X.