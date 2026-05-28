Drugs worth Rs 2.44 crore seized in Assam’s Barpeta, truck used with hidden cavity

Assam Police on May 28 seized narcotics worth around Rs 2.44 crore in Barpeta district after intercepting a truck allegedly carrying drugs concealed inside a secret cavity.

According to police, the operation was carried out by Barpeta Police based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered 671 grams of heroin and 22,000 YABA tablets hidden inside a specially designed compartment in the vehicle.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the seizure on X, stating that another truck carrying a “special delivery” hidden in a secret cavity had been intercepted before it could reach its destination.

Further investigation is underway to trace the drug network and identify those involved in the trafficking operation.