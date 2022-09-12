With the combined efforts of the present BJP-led government and security agencies of the country, 4,750 people have been arrested across Assam in the last year with the seizure of Rs 655.4 crore.

In a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the assembly on Monday that the government is working on a three-pronged approach to counter the drug menace in the state.

"We are working on three approaches- cut the supply, stop the demand and minimize the (health) damage. The police are also taking necessary actions against the drug peddlers," said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Since the new government took charge last year, the police have been on relentless operations to seize contraband substances across the state, he said.

The chief minister said that 98.65 kg of heroin, 32,293.71 kg of ganja, 187.05 kg of opium, 2,68,104 cough syrup bottles, 48,41,842 capsules, 4.91 kg of morphine, 14.7 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 0.31 kg of cocaine, and 213.94 kg of bhang, among other narcotic substances, had been seized during the last one year.

"The market value of these drugs would be around Rs 655.40 crore", he said.

Sarma said a total of 4,751 people had been arrested between August 1 last year and August 31 this year for their alleged direct or indirect involvement in the drug trade.

The chief minister also highlighted various measures undertaken by the government to create awareness against drug abuse.