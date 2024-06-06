Police have seized ‘Yaba’ tablets worth Rs 8 crore and arrested two persons from Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"In an anti-narcotics drive carried out by @karbianglongpol... a vehicle was intercepted at Dillai Point and 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 8 cr were seized," Sarma said in a post on X.

In the operation, two persons have been apprehended in connection with transportation of the drugs, he said.

In a series of operations targeting drug trafficking, police in the Dibrugarh and Nagaon districts of Assam have made significant seizures and arrests.



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Acting on a tip-off, Dibrugarh police arrested Gopi Das, a 54-year-old resident of Teporgaon. Upon searching his premises, authorities seized 416 grams of Cannabis, along with an electronic weighing machine and Rs. 32,900 in cash. Legal proceedings are currently underway against Das.

In a separate incident, a Nagaon Police team, led by OC Rupahihat PS, recovered a soapbox filled with suspected heroin, weighing approximately 10.98 grams. The accused has been apprehended, and further legal actions are being pursued.

