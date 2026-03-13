Drukair to resume Bangkok flights via Guwahati, add third weekly Singapore service from April

Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, will resume twice-weekly flights between Paro and Bangkok via Guwahati and introduce a third weekly service to Singapore on the same route network from April 2026, strengthening air connectivity between Bhutan and key hubs in Southeast Asia.

The Bangkok service, operating on the Paro–Guwahati–Bangkok sector, restores a regional route that has historically supported tourism, medical travel, education and business exchanges between Bhutan, the northeastern states of India and Thailand. Bangkok remains a major aviation gateway with extensive global connectivity, and the resumed service is expected to boost tourism inflows while supporting outbound travel by Bhutanese passengers.

Drukair will also add a third weekly frequency on the Paro–Guwahati–Singapore route, citing growing passenger demand. Singapore functions as a major aviation and financial hub, offering onward connections to destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Australia and North America.

The airline said the additional frequency would provide greater flexibility and improved scheduling options for travellers while strengthening Bhutan’s links with international markets.

Commenting on the expansion, Drukair Chief Executive Officer Tandi Wangchuk said the new services mark “a significant step in Drukair’s ongoing network expansion strategy”.

“The introduction of a third weekly service to Singapore and the reinstatement of our Bangkok flights via Guwahati represent a significant step,” he said, adding that the expansion aligns with India’s Act East Policy and will support travel requirements linked to Gelephu Mindfulness City in southern Bhutan near the Assam border.

He noted that enhanced connectivity is “vital to supporting tourism growth, facilitating business and educational exchanges, and strengthening Bhutan’s engagement with international markets”.

Jalpa H. Vithalani, Group Managing Director of Global Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd., the India GSA for Drukair, said travellers from the North East earlier had to travel to Kolkata to obtain visas before flying to Thailand, which posed a major inconvenience. To address this, Drukair had introduced the Guwahati–Bangkok flight to improve connectivity for passengers from the region. With Guwahati now functioning as an international airport and Thailand offering visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers, the reintroduction of the route is expected to provide a direct travel option between the North East and Thailand.

The airline will operate the expanded services through Guwahati, positioning the city as a key transit point for passengers travelling between Bhutan and Southeast Asia. The move is expected to improve regional travel links while offering more options for passengers across South and Southeast Asia.