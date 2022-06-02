A man named Kirsh Basumatary in a fully drunk state aged about 40 years resident of Lower Haflong under Haflong Police station of Dima Hasao district had hit his wife Samishree Basumatary aged about 35 yrs with a sharp weapon on Thursday.

She was rushed to the Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment immediately.

The wife suffered severe injuries to her face and neck.

The convict was apprehended by the police.