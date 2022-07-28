An FIR has been registered against nine policemen under Umrangso Police Station in Dima Hasao on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a civilian in Umrangso on Sunday afternoon.

As per the source, nine police personnel without uniforms attached to the Dalmia cement factory in Umrangso thrashed one Paisringdao Jorasa, Junior Manager of AEGCL at 16 Kilo in Umrangso.

According to a police complaint made on Tuesday, the victim Jorasa while crossing Dalmia cement factory on a bike, was nearly hit by a stone by one Dhaneswar Ray while pelting stones at a street dog. The complainant then requested him to be careful as it might hurt other commuters.

Suddenly, another person whom the complainant mentioned in the FIR and identified as Raju Bathari, and seven others, all from the police battalion, yelled at him, saying "Who are you, don’t you know we are from the police, don’t try to act smart in front of us." Later, all of them surrounded and started beating him and attacked him with blunt weapons.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on the same day, but under the pressure of the 2nd officer in charge of Umrangso PS, he negotiated with the victim and the culprits.

On Tuesday, a fresh police complaint was made, and finally, an FIR was registered under sections 341, 325, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar on Thursday said that lawful action will be taken against the culprits after investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the public has alleged that the sections which have been imposed against the accused are bailable since they belong to the police, and they are entitled to bail without approaching the court.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Dimasa Students’ Community, Guwahati (DSCG) condemned and tagged the incident "Brutality of Assam Police Battalion personnel".

The DSCG appealed to the Officer-in-Charge, Umrangso Police Station to arrest the culprit and investigate the case.

"Nevertheless, the offence committed by the aforesaid personnel will undoubtedly invite feelings of insecurity among the inhabitants of the districts, and the same lets us recall the observation made by the Supreme Court in one of the cases as "Who will police the police..." the statement reads.