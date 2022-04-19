The Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner has declared ‘Dry Day’ from April 20 to April 22 in view of the target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="content">Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.

The dry day has been declared from 4.30 pm of April 20 to 4.30 pm of April 22.

According to a statement from the Deputy Commissioner's office, April 24 will likewise be a dry day in lieu of vote counting.

During the dry day, all wine shops, bars will remain closed. During this period, the storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed.

The restrictions provided in the excise law during this period on the storage of liquor is unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced.