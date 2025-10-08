DSP Sandipan Garg suspended following arrest in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death case

Amid the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam government has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg, who was serving as In-Charge Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district. The suspension order was issued by the Governor of Assam with immediate effect on Wednesday, October 8.

According to official sources, the disciplinary action follows the officer’s arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after an extensive interrogation at the CID headquarters in Guwahati earlier in the day.

DSP Sandipan Garg was taken into custody at 10:56 AM in connection with CID Police Station Case No. 18/2025, registered under Sections 61(2), 105, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, with an additional charge under Section 103. CID sources stated that sufficient evidence had emerged linking the officer to the ongoing investigation.

The Chief Investigating Officer (CIO) confirmed that DSP Garg has been remanded to seven days of police custody, as granted by the Hon’ble Court. He is expected to be produced before the court again on October 15, 2025, when he will likely be sent to judicial custody upon the completion of his police remand period.

During the suspension period, and if released from judicial custody, DSP Garg’s official headquarters will remain the Assam Police Headquarters at Ulubari, Guwahati, subject to revision upon further review.

Notably, DSP Garg’s name surfaced after it was revealed that he was present on the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death — a detail that has sparked widespread speculation and public scrutiny. However, the CID has not yet disclosed the specific grounds for his arrest.

Speaking to reporters, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta stated,

“Today, we arrested Sandipan Garg and produced him before the court, seeking a 14-day police remand. Summons have also been issued to Assamese nationals residing in Singapore, including Rupkamal Kalita, who provided his testimony on Tuesday. As all concerned individuals are currently in Singapore, we are proceeding under the India-Singapore Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, and the process has already been set in motion.”