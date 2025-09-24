DSU Karbi Anglong demands swift justice after sexual assault of 12-year-old girl by headmaster

The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), Karbi Anglong District Committee, has expressed outrage and deep anguish over the shocking case of molestation and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Dimasa schoolgirl in Howraghat.

According to the DSU, the accused has been identified as Khorgesor Bora of Bokolia Adarsha village under Diphu subdivision, who was serving as the headmaster of Jilangso LP School while residing in Howraghat. The heinous crime came to light only after the minor became pregnant and disclosed the abuse to her parents. It has since been revealed that the exploitation had been ongoing for several months.

In a strongly worded statement, the DSU condemned the incident and demanded immediate and decisive action from the administration and law enforcement agencies. “Condemnation is not enough; visible administrative commitment is required to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice,” the Union said.

The DSU further demanded the swift arrest of the accused under stringent provisions of child and women protection laws, along with his immediate termination from government service. The student body stressed that authorities must leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for the victim and to send a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

Reaffirming its commitment to student safety, DSU Karbi Anglong president Shivraj Hasnu urged the public to remain vigilant and extend full cooperation to the administration in combating crimes against women and children. “This is a collective responsibility, and the administration must lead by example to uphold the safety and dignity of every individual,” Hasnu said.

The case has triggered widespread shock in Karbi Anglong, with calls growing louder for stronger safeguards and accountability in schools to prevent such crimes.