DTO silent as allegations of overloaded dumpers surface on Gauripur bypass in Assam

Allegations of rampant overloading and illegal modifications of dumpers have surfaced during the construction of the 10-km Gauripur Bypass in Assam’s Dhubri district, with local residents accusing authorities of failing to act against violators.



The bypass project, stretching from Km 852.56 (Dumardoha Pt-II) to Km 862.17 (Baladmara) via Khudimari, Fulkumari and Geramari, has reportedly witnessed a surge in modified fly-ash dumpers plying along the route.



According to local sources and visual evidence shared by commuters, several heavy vehicles have allegedly been fitted with additional metal extensions welded onto their cargo beds, enabling them to carry loads beyond the legally permitted capacity.



Residents claim that the practice, which is said to be carried out by local engineering workshops, allows operators to maximise profits per trip by transporting larger volumes of fly-ash. However, safety experts warn that such alterations can destabilise vehicles by raising their centre of gravity, increasing the risk of overturning, particularly on turns and uneven stretches.









Concerns have also been raised about braking efficiency, as standard braking systems are not designed to handle excessive loads. The alleged overloading could also accelerate wear and damage on national highways, including NH-31 and NH-17, which are heavily used by these vehicles.



Despite the modifications being “clearly visible” on the roads, locals allege that the District Transport Office (DTO) has not initiated strict enforcement measures. The perceived inaction has triggered criticism from commuters and residents living along the bypass corridor.



“The dumpers race through our villages at high speeds. With the extra body height, drivers have less control. It’s not a matter of if an accident happens, but when,” said a resident of Sajuakuti.



The bypass route passes through densely populated areas such as Charaldanga and Geramari Pt.-III, where pedestrian movement remains high throughout the day. Residents fear that the combination of speeding vehicles and alleged overloading has turned the corridor into a high-risk zone.



As the project approaches its terminal point at Baladmara, calls are growing louder for the transport department to conduct a comprehensive inspection drive and enforce strict penalties against violators.