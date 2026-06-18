Dual-enrollment scam allegations rock Assam's Dhubri colleges; demand for probe grows

Serious allegations of academic fraud and manipulation have surfaced in Assam's Dhubri district, with claims that a well-organized network is facilitating "dual enrollment" to help students secure admissions through questionable means, triggering widespread concern among students, educators and citizens.

The controversy centres around allegations that certain students are obtaining Higher Secondary credentials from multiple educational boards within unusually short periods, enabling them to use higher marks from alternative certifications to gain an advantage in college admissions.

According to information that has come to light, one candidate who appeared for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination under the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) from Pramathesh Barua College allegedly obtained a separate Senior Secondary marksheet from the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE), Sikkim, within a month of the examination process.

Similar cases have reportedly been identified involving students who appeared for regular HS examinations under ASSEB and subsequently secured Senior Secondary certificates from open schooling institutions within a few months. Critics have questioned whether such timelines comply with the academic and procedural requirements prescribed by the respective boards.

Education activists and concerned citizens argue that the issuance of secondary and senior secondary certificates within such short intervals raises questions regarding compliance with distance education norms, migration procedures and eligibility requirements.

The allegations have sparked concerns among students and parents, who claim that candidates obtaining alternative certifications with higher scores are securing seats under the general merit category, potentially affecting the prospects of students who followed the conventional academic route.

Local education activists have alleged the existence of an institutional nexus facilitating the process by bypassing standard procedures, including verification of transfer certificates and migration records.

"How can a student remain enrolled in a regular institution under one board while simultaneously fulfilling the academic requirements of another board in a different state without proper transfer or migration documentation?" questioned an education activist from Dhubri, calling for a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The controversy has led to growing demands for intervention by the state education department and law enforcement agencies. Citizens and student bodies have urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit of recent admissions, verify migration and transfer records, examine the validity of certificates used for admissions, and investigate any possible violations of educational regulations.

Officials from the concerned educational institutions and boards have not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations. The claims remain subject to verification, and no official findings have been released so far.

Meanwhile, calls for a transparent investigation continue to intensify, with stakeholders seeking measures to safeguard the integrity of the admission process and ensure equal opportunities for deserving students.

