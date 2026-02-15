Dubbing issue raises questions over Best Actor award at Assam State Film Awards

The announcement of the Assam State Film Awards 2020–21 has led to questions over the Best Actor award for 2020–21, conferred on Harish Khanna for his performance in Balcony Bhagawan.



While Khanna’s acting has been widely appreciated, concerns have emerged regarding the use of a dubbing artiste in the film. Khanna, who does not speak Assamese, had his dialogues delivered by another male voice artiste, as credited in the film.



The issue has drawn attention to eligibility norms in acting categories. At the national level, the National Film Awards specify that performances are not eligible if the actor’s voice has been dubbed by another artiste. The matter had sparked debate years ago when Kirron Kher received the award for the Bengali film Bariwali, in which her voice was dubbed. Following that controversy, the regulations were formally clarified to state that performances involving dubbing by another artiste would not be eligible in acting categories.



Although the Assam State Film Awards do not publicly list a written rule regarding dubbing in acting categories, they are often understood to broadly follow national award standards. This has raised questions about how performances are assessed when voice delivery, considered by many to be integral to acting, is provided by someone else.



Responding to the concerns, jury member and director Upakul Bordoloi said the award was given purely on the basis of performance and in accordance with the guidelines provided to the jury.

“We gave him the award entirely on his performance. The guidelines given to us did not mention any criteria regarding whether the voice was dubbed or not. There are no rules stating that if a performance is dubbed, the award cannot be given. Such guidelines exist in the National Film Awards, but not in the State Awards,” he said.



Explaining the jury’s evaluation process, Bordoloi said voice and performance are interconnected, but the primary focus remains on acting.

“The main thing is his performance. Even if the voice is dubbed, it is based on the actor’s expressions and emotions. A dubbing artiste cannot create something entirely different; the voice must match the character’s body language and performance. After analysing his expressions, emotions and overall portrayal, we unanimously decided to give him the award.”



He further clarified that the jury does not scrutinise eligibility forms directly.

“The scrutiny of entries is done by the Assam State Film body before the films are sent to us. We judge only the entries forwarded to the jury. If we have doubts, we seek clarification from the concerned authorities. But in the guidelines given to us, there is no mention that a dubbed performance cannot receive the award.”



Addressing allegations of favouring an outsider over local artistes, Bordoloi dismissed the claim.

“There is no question of giving preference to a Mumbai artist over an Assamese artist. The jury consisted of nine members, and everyone had their own opinion. In the Best Actor category, there was no alternate choice. Even in Assamese cinema, dubbing is common. Ultimately, acting and performance are given more priority than the voice.”

Responding to the concerns, Assam State Film Awards 2020–21 Chairman Simanta Shekhar stated that the decision rested entirely with the jury committee.

“I am only performing the role of the chairman and have no role in deciding who receives the awards. The decision rests entirely with the jury committee, which comprises eminent members of the Assamese film fraternity. They give us the names of the awardees in a sealed envelope and we announce them. It is completely the jury’s decision after analysing everything.”



Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised regarding arrangements for awardees. Several outstation winners, including those based in Mumbai and outside Guwahati, were reportedly not provided travel or hospitality support to attend the ceremony.



At the national level, awards are typically announced in advance, followed by a formal ceremony where travel and accommodation are arranged for recipients.



Addressing the issue, Simanta Shekhar said, “If required, we will provide reimbursement. It is not decided yet, but we will look into the matter.”



The debate surrounding the award centres not on Khanna’s acting abilities, which many acknowledge as commendable, but on whether the absence of original voice performance should impact eligibility criteria in acting categories.