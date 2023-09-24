Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi's choice of words, saying, "Mohabbat ki dukaan," used by the Congress leader, does not align with their values. Sarma stated that comparing "Mohabbat" (love) to "Dukaan" (shop) is inappropriate because love, as they perceive it, is a pure and eternal emotion, while a shop implies profit.

Sarma expressed his concern over the potential misinterpretation of the term when used in a political context, suggesting that if "Mohabbat" is associated with a "dukaan," it implies love for the sake of gaining votes. He added that Rahul Gandhi often receives mixed signals from various sources.

Furthermore, Sarma challenged Rahul Gandhi's courage, stating that he lacks the strength to stand against him.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also challenged Rahul Gandhi's recent statements about potential surprises in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Responding to Gandhi's claims, Sarma questioned whether the Congress leader had joined the field of psephology stating that surprises do not typically occur in Indian politics. Sarma also stated that Rahul Gandhi has no guts to stand before him.

Addressing a media conclave, Sarma expressed his skepticism about any unforeseen political developments, stating, "There will be no surprise. Indian people are very predictable. Let the surprise be in the moon or the sun, not in India. He (Rahul Gandhi) always underestimates the people of India. Indian people are more stable and more predictable. Surprise business does not happen in politics."

Sarma further stated the maturity and political awareness of the Indian electorate, noting that people make their decisions well in advance of elections. "People look for the government for five years. Indian people are mature, more politically sensitive. And they take decisions much beforehand. So I don't think there is any surprise," he asserted.