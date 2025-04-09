A tragic road accident in the Lalmati area of Guwahati claimed the lives of three scooter riders after they were fatally struck by a speeding dumper truck on April 9 evening. According to preliminary reports, the victims died instantly at the scene. Their identities are yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage, with a large crowd gathering at the accident site, leading to a complete blockade of the road and severe traffic disruption on both sides of the highway.



Eyewitnesses and local residents alleged that police officials had accepted a bribe and allowed the dumper truck to proceed despite prior violations — a claim that further escalated tensions.



In a volatile reaction, some protestors reportedly attempted to set the vehicle on fire, though authorities intervened before further damage could occur.



The situation necessitated immediate action from senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and personnel from Hatigaon and Basistha Police Stations. Additional forces from the CRPF were also deployed to control the situation and restore normalcy.

A third individual, identified as Bhaben Das, sustained injuries in the mishap. He is currently receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The dumper truck driver has been taken into police custody. As of the latest update, the situation on the ground remains tense with large numbers of protestors continuing to demand justice for the deceased and accountability from law enforcement.