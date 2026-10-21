The beat of the dhak gave way to the hush of the riverbank in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 21 as the first idols of Goddess Durga began their journey to the Brahmaputra on Vijaya Dashami. The procession marked the close of the five-day celebration, and from the city to towns and districts across Assam, puja committees began carrying their idols to rivers and water bodies.

The day began with prayers and the Dashami rituals at pandals, followed by Sindoor Khela. Women gathered in front of the goddess at puja pandals for the ritual, a scene repeated across the state, where the joy of the day was tinged with the sorrow of parting.

The immersion is the festival's oldest farewell. After the final puja of Dashami, the idols that were welcomed amid lamps, conch shells and prayers are carried from their pandals to the water, in the belief that the goddess is returning to her heavenly abode. In Guwahati, immersions are scheduled across two days, October 21 and 22, to allow the city's many puja committees to complete the ritual in an orderly manner.

Lachit Ghat, the immersion point at Kachomari in Fancy Bazar, and Pandu Port have been designated for the purpose. Despite earlier apprehensions, immersions were also witnessed at the Choonsali ghat in Narengi.

At Pandu alone, more than 110 idols are expected to be immersed. The district administration, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the health department have made arrangements to look after devotees and manage the proceedings, under the supervision of the Pandu Ghat Immersion Committee.

Traffic Arrangements

To keep the processions moving and the rest of the city running, Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a route plan for both days. Idol-carrying vehicles heading for Lachit Ghat from Chandmari, Rajgarh, Bhangagarh, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Dispur and Kahilipara have been asked to cross the Maharaja Prithu Flyover and proceed through District Library Point, KLB Road, Sessions Court Point and MG Road.

Those from Tokobari, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Birubari, Rehabari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil have been routed through Aryanagar, AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Gadhuli Bazar, Bishal Point, the Panbazar railway overbridge and Pani Tanki before joining MG Road. Vehicles from Panbazar will use HB Road and Mahamaya Point, while those from Bharalumukh and Shantipur will take DG Road and AT Road. After immersion, vehicles must leave through DG Road or AT Road. Idol-carrying vehicles are not permitted on BB Road between Ulubari and TC Point.

For Pandu Port, idol-carrying vehicles must enter through Adabari Tiniali and, after immersion, exit towards Jalukbari only via Shadillapur No. 6 Colony. Vehicles from Bharalumukh and Fatasil will reach Pandu through AT Road and DG Road, and none will be allowed to enter from Maligaon Chariali.

Regular traffic will also be regulated. Vehicles coming from Noonmati towards the Maharaja Prithu Flyover will be diverted to Ganeshguri, while those moving from Chandmari towards Jalukbari beneath the flyover will be turned towards Ulubari at TC Point. Traffic from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh bound for Chandmari and Dispur will be regulated near Machkhowa Police Point and sent through BR Road and AT Road, and vehicles from Uzan Bazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati will be diverted at Planetarium Point through Lamb Road, GNB Road and TC Point.

Commuters have been advised to avoid MG Road, GNB Road and DG Road, particularly the stretch beneath the Jalukbari Flyover from TC Point, wherever possible. Those travelling to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport or the Saraighat Bridge have been asked to use the National Highway. Vehicles carrying DJ equipment, sound systems or loudspeakers will not be allowed near the ghats and will be parked at designated spots away from them. Emergency vehicles and those belonging to local residents are exempt from the restrictions.



Assam saw a record 9,002 community Durga Puja pandals this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, crediting the rise to the peace and harmony prevailing in the state. In a social media post, Sarma thanked puja organisers, volunteers, police personnel and other government staff for ensuring the smooth conduct of the festivities. The count has grown steadily over three years, from 8,381 pandals in 2024 to 8,521 in 2025, and this year’s figure is 481 higher than last year’s, underlining the growing scale of the festival.