Assam spiritual society in Chennai to celebrate Durga Puja at Odisha Bhawan

The Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, will host its annual Durga Puja celebrations from September 28 to October 2, 2025, at Odisha Bhawan, opposite Assam Bhawan in Pallikaranai.

The five-day festival will combine devotion, tradition, and community spirit, showcasing Assam’s cultural vibrancy alongside Chennai’s spiritual diversity. Devotees and well-wishers are invited to join the rituals, seek Maa Durga’s blessings, and immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

On this occasion, the society will also bring out its annual souvenir, Aparajita. Contributions in the form of articles, poems, plays, songs, and paintings are being invited, along with advertisements in Assamese, English, or Hindi. Entries must be submitted by August 30, 2025, to cdkishore@yahoo.co.in.

The puja will be complemented by cultural events and competitions. While songs, dances, and bhajans are scheduled for Saptami and Ashtami evenings (September 29–30), a special cultural programme will be organised on Maha Navami (October 1).

The Assam Spiritual Society has extended a warm welcome to all, urging the community to participate wholeheartedly in the celebrations and cultural programmes.