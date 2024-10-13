The four-day Durga Puja festival ended peacefully today, with no major incidents reported across Assam's approximately 8,000 registered puja venues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to commend the efforts of various departments involved in ensuring a smooth celebration.

"My gratitude to personnel of Assam Police, emergency services, doctors and all those who spent the last few days in ensuring that the festivals became joyous for all of us," Sarma tweeted.

The chief minister highlighted the scale of the event, noting, "With no major incidents being reported in any of the ~ 8,000 registered pujas, Durga Puja festivities have concluded peacefully in Assam."

The successful management of the festival involved coordination between law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, and emergency services. Their combined efforts contributed to maintaining peace and order throughout the celebrations.