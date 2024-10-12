As Assam comes alive with the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja, the festive mood has been tragically dampened by a series of fatal road accidents across the state, claiming multiple lives and leaving several critically injured.

In Guwahati’s bustling Zoo Road, a devastating accident occurred when a four-wheeler collided with a scooty, critically injuring a young rider. Nearby residents acted swiftly, rushing the victim to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical treatment. The accident ignited tensions in the area, requiring police intervention to restore calm.

In a separate incident in Golaghat, a high-speed motorcycle crash took a fatal turn on Friday night. The victim, identified as Biren Thakur, was attempting to cross the road to witness the Durga Puja festivities when he was struck by a motorcycle. The rider, Lohit Pradhan, sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Barpeta also witnessed a fatal accident as a motorcycle, while returning from Durga Puja celebrations, crashed into a railing, killing both riders. The deceased were identified as Nishant Pathak and Kishan Sharma. Their tragic deaths have cast a shadow over the celebrations in the region.

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In Bongaigaon’s Jogighopa, yet another disaster unfolded when a wedding party vehicle lost control during a U-turn, leading to the death of one passenger, Ziarul Haque. Several other passengers were injured in the crash, adding to the sorrow in the area.

Jogighopa also reported a separate accident in which a cyclist, identified as Gautam Rabha, was killed after a collision with a motorcycle. Rabha tragically succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a nearby medical facility.

The string of accidents, occurring amidst Assam’s biggest festive season, has left communities grieving and authorities urging stricter road safety measures during celebrations.