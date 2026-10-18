Durga Puja: Margherita administration inspects food stalls, checks illegal liquor sales

The Margherita Co-District Administration on Sunday, October 18 inspected food stalls near Durga Puja pandals to check hygiene and ensure compliance with food safety standards on the first day of Saptami.

The inspection was carried out by Assistant Commissioner Pronami Gogoi, along with Food Safety Officer Richi Sikka and Nabajeet Buragohain, Inspector of the Margherita Circle Excise Department.

During the drive, officials checked food stalls operating near the puja pandals as part of efforts to ensure hygienic food handling and safeguard public health during the festive period.

The administration also coordinated with the Margherita Excise Department to check for the sale of illegal liquor at shops near the puja pandals.

The inspections were aimed at enforcing food safety norms, preventing the sale of illicit liquor and ensuring a safe environment for devotees and visitors during the Durga Puja celebrations.