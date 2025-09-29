Durga Puja paradox: Why Bengalis feast while the rest of India fasts

The time of Durga Maa's arrival (Maa Agomon), without a doubt, is a Bengali's favourite time of the year. The time when the sweet, nostalgic smell of Shuili flowers, melodies, and rhythms of Dhaak, Dhunchi, and chants of 'Maa asche' fills the air and marks the beginning of Maa's arrival. Being one of the most vibrant and cherished festivals across the nation, the arrival of Maa Durga is celebrated among the Bengalis with immense devotion, elaborate rituals, and of course, lavish feasts. It is that time of the year when families come together to welcome Maa Durga's arrival, immersed in devotion, the chants of "Bolo Durga Mai ki," becomes music for the ears. Durga puja is one such festival that weaves together people across the nation. So what exactly makes Durga Puja different from all other festivals celebrated in the country? What is the Durga Puja paradox?

If one ever takes a tour during the festival season, one thing becomes very obvious; while the whole nation celebrates Navratri with fasting and vegetarian meals, Bengalis take delight in a lavish spread that proudly includes non-vegetarian dishes. The indulgent smell and aroma of 'Kosha Mangsho' and 'Shorshe Ilish' fills the home of every Bengali and has the potent to transport one straight to heaven. It is more than just taste buds talking. The inclusion of meat and fish in meals during Durga Puja sits contrary to the 9 day long abstinence that the nation observes from certain food, spices, alcohol and meat.

Cultural significance

Coinciding with Navratri, which starts from the next day of Mahalaya, Durga Puja begins from the fifth day (Panchami). The worshipping of Goddess Durga becomes a larger than life celebration of Maa's home coming. According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Goddess Durga visits her maternal house during these auspicious 5 days. Durga Puja is the celebration of a daughter visiting her maternal house after a whole year. Goddess Durga is considered both as a mother and a daughter in the Bengali culture. And how could the Bengalis not celebrate her home coming? Maa is welcomed with joy, love, and the most sumptuous foods that include fish, chicken, and mutton. The inclusion of fish and meat isn't just about food preferences. It is deeply woven into the cultural tapestry of the Bengalis. It is also believed that mutton and fish , when prepared in the Niramis (vegetarian) way, which includes cooking the meat without onion and garlic, can be offered to Maa, especially during Kali puja.

Religious meaning

While many follow a vegetarian diet during festivals out of religious beliefs, the approach in Bengal is different. In Bengali Shakta tradition, Durga Puja isn't just another festival. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, symbolised by Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. The lavish feasting during this time reflects abundance, fertility, and the spirit of celebration. During this time feasting transforms into an act of a vibrant expression of devotion and gratitude.

Celebration of life

At its core, Durga Puja is about good over evil, abundance over scarcity, a celebration of life over death. During this time, non-vegetarian food is not viewed as impure, rather mean or fish represents gratitude, hospitality and the fullness of life. The indulgent feasting whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian is the way a Bengali celebrates life to the fullest perfectly justifying the saying "Bengali's live to eat". Incorporating non-veg dishes is a joyful statement of living vibrantly and with gusto, honoring the goddess with all forms of richness within the Bengali community.

Modern variations

Durga Puja is a festival that brings together everyone however the rituals and food traditions vary widely across Bengali families, reflecting the rich tapestry of the community. While some families follow strict rules by avoiding meat, others creatively prepare "niramish" dishes that mimic meat but are entirely vegetarian. This beautiful blend of tradition and personal choice is a joyful dance that allows everyone to celebrate Durga puja in a way that honours both cultural heritage and individual values.



If you thought Durga Puja was all about sweets and vegetarian dishes, Bengali celebrations redefine the idea of festive food. It’s a sensory delight where every bite tells a story of history, culture, and joyful celebration. So, next time you witness a Bengali Durga Puja feast, remember, the non-veg dishes aren’t just food—they’re part of a legacy that makes the festival uniquely flavorful, a culinary experience like no other, delicious, cultural, and full of life, that’s the Bengali way of Puja!