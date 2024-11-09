The issue of "dynastic politics" has become the focal point of the ongoing by-elections in Assam, with both the ruling alliance and the opposition party fielding candidates from prominent political families. This has sparked a fresh round of accusations and counter-accusations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, as they gear up for a showdown in the November 13 polls.

The ruling BJP-led alliance has nominated Diptimayee Choudhury, wife of Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate for the Bongaigaon seat. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has fielded Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, for the Samaguri seat. These nominations have revived debates over the role of political dynasties in Assam's politics, as both parties accuse each other of promoting family-centric politics.

Apart from Bongaigaon and Samaguri, by-elections are also scheduled for Dholai, Sidli, and Behali constituencies, with the Congress contesting all five assembly segments and the BJP running candidates in three. The remaining seats are shared between AGP and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Rakibul Hussain, both former state legislators, made their debut in the Lok Sabha earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy of political dominance in their respective constituencies. Choudhury, a former state minister, had represented Bongaigaon since 1985, while Hussain had been the Samaguri MLA for 23 years.

In his campaign speeches, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for nominating Tanzil Hussain, calling it a prime example of dynastic politics that stifles young, talented individuals from entering politics. "We are not just fighting Congress; we are up against an entrenched family-led club," Sarma declared at a rally, accusing the opposition party of perpetuating a cycle of family rule in Samaguri.

The BJP's campaign also highlighted the dynastic politics of Congress, with Sarma pointing out that Samaguri had been represented by three generations of the Hussain family—Nurul Hussain, Rakibul Hussain, and now Tanzil. "Will anyone be able to tell who will be the MLA in Samaguri after Tanzil? It will obviously be his son," Sarma asserted.

On the other hand, Congress has accused the BJP of promoting dynastic politics at the national level, citing examples of several party leaders with familial ties in politics. Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, son of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, also took a swipe at the BJP, claiming that at least 30 top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, come from political families.

In response to AGP's nomination of Diptimayee Choudhury, Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora questioned her candidacy, given her limited public exposure. "Had the candidate been Choudhury's son or someone from the new generation, the public might have considered it. But we have never seen Diptimayee Choudhury in public life. What will she contribute now?" Bora asked.

As the November 13 by-elections approach, the debate over dynastic politics continues to dominate political discourse in Assam, with both parties using it to question each other's commitment to merit-based leadership. Voters will now have the final say in whether they will support political legacies or demand a fresh wave of leadership for the state's future.

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( This story was edited by India Today NE with inputs from PTI )