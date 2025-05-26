The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 72-hour alert for Assam, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts in the coming days. The alert comes amid the early onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala and parts of Northeast India.

According to the IMD, the monsoon made its entry into Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the usual June 1 date, marking the earliest arrival since 2009, when the monsoon set in on May 23. Records show that the earliest monsoon onset over Kerala occurred on May 19, 1990.

The early progression of the monsoon has also impacted the Northeast, with parts of Mizoram already experiencing pre-monsoon showers. The current Northern Limit of Monsoon has extended significantly, now stretching through several key regions including Karwar, Shimoga, Chennai, Saiha, and up to 27°N/98°E, indicating substantial advancement into Northeastern states like Assam and Nagaland.

In Guwahati and adjoining areas, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies accompanied by occasional spells of rain or thundershowers over the next five days. A more intense spell of rain and thunderstorms is expected by the weekend.

Detailed Guwahati Forecast:

Day 1: Max 34°C / Min 25°C – Partly cloudy, isolated rain or thunderstorm

Day 2–5: Max 33°C / Min 24–25°C – Continued similar weather

Day 6–7: Max 31°C / Min 24°C – Thunderstorms and widespread rainfall likely

The IMD has also warned of gusty winds and lightning activity in isolated areas, particularly vulnerable to flash flooding and waterlogging due to ongoing pre-monsoon saturation.

Residents are advised to remain alert, particularly in flood-prone areas, and to follow updates from official weather and disaster response agencies. As Guwahati grapples with frequent instances of artificial flooding, local authorities have begun monitoring vulnerable zones and preparing emergency services in anticipation of further disruptions.