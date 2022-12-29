The National Center for Seismology reported a magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Assam’s Darrang district on December 29.

However, no casualties has been reported from the incident.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened at 12:27 p.m. today, 62 kilometres northeast of Guwahati.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 29-12-2022, 12:27:50 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km NE of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/06fDlybRwK pic.twitter.com/s6FvY66Tlj — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 29, 2022

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 29-12-2022, 12:27:50 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 62km NE of Guwahati, Assam”, NCS wrote in a Twitter post.