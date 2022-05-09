Buildings in Taiwan rocked briefly on Monday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off Taiwan's eastern coast, but no damage was reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 27.5 kilometres (17.1 miles) off Taiwan's east coast, nearly midway between Hualien county's shore and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, according to the weather agency.

The quake was felt all around Taiwan, according to the report. Taiwan is located at the crossroads of two tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to earthquakes.

A quake in southern Taiwan killed more than 100 people in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.