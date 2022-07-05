The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam on Tuesday. The earthquake, which struck at 11:03 in the morning, had a depth of 35 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 11:03:48 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 93.02, Depth: 35 Km Location: Assam," the NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck the Andaman and Nicobar islands earlier in the day, 215 km to the east and southeast of Port Blair. The earthquake, which struck at 5:57 am, had a depth of 44 km.

Additionally, 187 km southeast of Port Blair, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck again at 8:05.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the Indian government's nodal agency for observing earthquake activity.