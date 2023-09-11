Assam was struck by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake at precisely 11:01 pm on September 11, 2023, with tremors felt as far as Manipur and across the border in Myanmar (Burma).

The National Center for Seismology reported the earthquake's epicenter as located at a latitude of 24.40 and a longitude of 94.77, with a depth of 20 km. The epicenter was pinpointed 66 km SSE of Ukhrul in Manipur. Contrary to initial reports, the NCS has categorized the earthquake's magnitude as 5.1.

Earlier in the same day, Indonesia experienced seismic event as a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 18:21:33 IST. This earthquake was centered at a latitude of 1.14 and a longitude of 127.46, with a depth of 150 km. It was located 352 km E of Kotamobagu in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Just two days prior, on September 9, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Bangladesh felt the tremors of a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. The epicenter was located in Cachar, Assam, at a depth of 43 km with coordinates 24.76 N latitude and 92.74 E longitude. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage were reported as a result of this earthquake.

In stark contrast to the relatively minor impact of these recent earthquakes, Morocco is facing the devastating aftermath. A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8 night. The Moroccan Interior Ministry has confirmed at least 2,681 casualties, many of whom are in remote mountain areas that are challenging to access. The earthquake is the deadliest to hit central Morocco since the turn of the 20th century.

In response to the crisis, the Moroccan government has accepted aid from several countries, including Britain, Spain, Qatar, and the UAE. Rescuers are working tirelessly, often using their bare hands due to impassable roads blocked by boulders, to reach remote villages and search for survivors.