A mild earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale shook parts of Assam and neighboring Bhutan early on Sunday morning, October 13 at 7:47 a.m. IST. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor's epicenter was located near Udalguri, Assam, with a depth of 15 kilometers. The coordinates of the quake were 26.73° N latitude and 92.31° E longitude.

The tremors were felt across several regions, including Dhekiajuli, Tawang, Barpeta, Goalpara, North Lakhimpur, Itanagar, Jorhat, Tezpur, Golaghat, Guwahati, Nagaon, and Dimapur. No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been reported.

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