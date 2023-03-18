An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Assam’s Jorhat district on March 18.

As per reports, the tremors were felt in various parts of Upper Assam at around 9.03 am.

The epicenter was recorded to be 23 kms away from Jorhat district at at a depth of 50 kms, near Nagaland border.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude rocked the Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh on March 12, reports claimed.

As per reports, tremors were felt across the Northeastern state at around 12.12 pm.

The epicenter was recorded to be in Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh at latitude 28.56 North and longitude 95.91 East and at a depth of five kilometers from the surface.

On March 8, Guwahati and parts of its neighbouring areas too witnessed the same after a 4.1-magnitude low-density earthquake hit the city.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicenter was in Kamrup, and the tremors were felt in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at 3:59 a.m.

Also read : Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolts state's Dibang Valley