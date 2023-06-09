An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Assam’s Sonitpur at 10:05 am on June 9.

Panic-stricken residents rushed out of their homes as the tremors were felt several kilometres from the epicentre.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Assam’s Dhekiajuli at 8.03 am on May 29.



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