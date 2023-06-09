Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Assam’s Sonitpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Assam’s Sonitpur at 10:05 am on June 9.
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Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Assam’s Sonitpur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Assam’s Sonitpur at 10:05 am on June 9.
Panic-stricken residents rushed out of their homes as the tremors were felt several kilometres from the epicentre.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Assam’s Dhekiajuli at 8.03 am on May 29.
Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Assam’s Dhekiajuli
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